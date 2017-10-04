Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 606 Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 39.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Cintas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) opened at 147.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $102.07 and a one year high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Cintas Corporation had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post $5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

