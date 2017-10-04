Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Instructure, Inc. (INST)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INST. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 36.8% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 799,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after buying an additional 214,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Instructure by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after buying an additional 84,856 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in Instructure by 36.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 163,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 43,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Instructure by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Instructure from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) opened at 34.10 on Wednesday. Instructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company’s market cap is $1.00 billion.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 827.22% and a negative net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Instructure, Inc. will post ($1.24) EPS for the current year.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 10,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Conroy sold 8,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $236,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,498. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

