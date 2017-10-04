Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,465,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,066 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.72% of Quanta Services worth $278,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 215,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 192,926 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 632,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 307,811 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 223,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS AG upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,032.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,114.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $597,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE PWR) opened at 37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/quanta-services-inc-pwr-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.