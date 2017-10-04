QS Investors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tetra Tech worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 544,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $52.00 target price on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ TTEK) opened at 47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.07. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $498.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.18 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.17%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

