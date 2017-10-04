QS Investors LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of WGL Holdings worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WGL Holdings by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WGL Holdings by 21.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,565,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WGL Holdings by 347.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WGL Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WGL Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of WGL Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other WGL Holdings news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $178,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE WGL) opened at 84.50 on Wednesday. WGL Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.68.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. WGL Holdings had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WGL Holdings Inc will post $3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. WGL Holdings’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

WGL Holdings Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

