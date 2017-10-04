Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) VP James L. Klein Sells 2,600 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $184,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) opened at 71.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company’s market capitalization is $9.09 billion.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post $5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,549,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3,264.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,737,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477,705 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $492,639,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,527,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 98,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $101,456,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

