Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Cut by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2017 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE TPX) opened at 65.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 617.75% and a net margin of 6.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,323,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,005,000 after buying an additional 373,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15,212.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,806,000 after buying an additional 3,759,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,602,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,372,000 after buying an additional 466,161 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,932,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,548,000 after buying an additional 143,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,591,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,954,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

