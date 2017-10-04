PVH Corp. (PVH) Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PVH Corp. were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. by 8.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 491,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH Corp. alerts:

In other PVH Corp. news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $718,018.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 8,867 shares of PVH Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $1,110,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of PVH Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PVH Corp. from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PVH Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) opened at 126.27 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.99.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PVH Corp. (PVH) Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/pvh-corp-pvh-stake-lessened-by-ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board.html.

PVH Corp. Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.