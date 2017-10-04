Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Holds Position in Supreme Industries, Inc. (STS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Supreme Industries, Inc. (NYSE:STS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Supreme Industries worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STS. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Supreme Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Supreme Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supreme Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Supreme Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Supreme Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,702 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Supreme Industries, Inc. (NYSE STS) remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 64,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Supreme Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $360.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Supreme Industries had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Supreme Industries, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

STS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Supreme Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Supreme Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Supreme Industries news, major shareholder National Corp /De Wabash purchased 1,564,881 shares of Supreme Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $32,862,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries, Inc (Supreme) is a manufacturer of specialized vehicles, including truck bodies and specialty vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: specialized commercial vehicles and fiberglass products. The Company manufactures specialized commercial vehicles that are attached to a truck chassis.

