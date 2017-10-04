Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBYI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.
Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) opened at 117.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.35 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $122.25.
Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.78). Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post ($8.67) EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 13,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $1,248,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,170,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,083,116.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $7,682,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.
