Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 5,500 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN)

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned about 0.05% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural Gas Company alerts:

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE NWN) opened at 64.75 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $136.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 5,500 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/public-sector-pension-investment-board-sells-5500-shares-of-northwest-natural-gas-company-nwn.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 1,202 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $77,985.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,202 shares in the company, valued at $77,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,283.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,202 shares of company stock worth $879,666. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.