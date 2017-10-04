Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 14,500 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO)

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 180.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $184,184.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,733 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ QRVO) opened at 71.39 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The company’s market capitalization is $9.09 billion.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

