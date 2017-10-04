Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $907,000 Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Public Sector Pension investment Board decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned 0.05% of Myriad Genetics worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 168,335.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,020,000 after purchasing an additional 897,287 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,742,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,642,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,966 shares during the period.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.86 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) opened at 37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient’s likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient’s dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient’s risk of disease progression and disease recurrence.

