Prudential PLC Purchases 1,298,616 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23,301.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298,616 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Analog Devices worth $101,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 75.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices Inc. alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $241,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,461.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $376,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,494 shares of company stock worth $8,920,681. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 310,840 shares. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential PLC Purchases 1,298,616 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/prudential-plc-purchases-1298616-shares-of-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.