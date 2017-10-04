Prudential PLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.27% of Valero Energy Corporation worth $81,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 20,543.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Valero Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 42.3% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.49.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE VLO) traded up 0.03% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 954,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Valero Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

In other Valero Energy Corporation news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $49,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,168 shares of company stock worth $4,015,279. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

