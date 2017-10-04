Prudential PLC Has $62.95 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) worth $62,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,979,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,657 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 13,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board now owns 2,380,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,988,000 after buying an additional 2,362,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 787.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,312,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,905,000 after buying an additional 2,051,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter valued at about $117,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,994,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,177,000 after buying an additional 1,105,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE BNS) traded up 0.16% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 239,624 shares of the company were exchanged. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.38). Bank of Nova Scotia (The) had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $5.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6294 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

