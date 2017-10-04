Prudential Financial (PRU) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Life & Health Insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Prudential Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $59.25 billion $7.12 billion 12.09 Prudential Financial Competitors $28.59 billion $2.35 billion 52.98

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prudential Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 0 7 5 0 2.42 Prudential Financial Competitors 288 1234 1735 81 2.48

Prudential Financial presently has a consensus price target of $113.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Prudential Financial’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Prudential Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 7.15% 8.98% 0.56% Prudential Financial Competitors 4.84% 1.83% 1.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prudential Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prudential Financial competitors beat Prudential Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division consists of Individual Annuities, Retirement and Asset Management segments. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division consists of Individual Life and Group Insurance segments. The International Insurance division consists of International Insurance segment. The Closed Block division consists of Closed Block segment. The Company has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

