Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $186,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $99,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,266 shares of company stock worth $801,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE USPH) opened at 63.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/prudential-financial-inc-reduces-position-in-u-s-physical-therapy-inc-usph.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.