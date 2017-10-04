ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 462 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) opened at 37.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $138,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,032.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,114.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,550. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

