ProShare Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (NYSE:IVR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. First Financial Equity Corporation purchased a new stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) opened at 17.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

IVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.25 target price on shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

