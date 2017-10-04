ProShare Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in STERIS PLC (STE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS PLC were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS PLC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,669,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS PLC by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,032,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,188,000 after buying an additional 1,760,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS PLC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,270,000 after buying an additional 226,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS PLC by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,825,000 after buying an additional 1,023,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS PLC by 944,971.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,342,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,373,000 after buying an additional 1,341,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS PLC alerts:

In other STERIS PLC news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $235,929.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $280,239.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,859.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,086 shares of company stock valued at $14,971,621 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STERIS PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STERIS PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of STERIS PLC from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) opened at 89.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.29. STERIS PLC has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $89.67.

STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.66 million. STERIS PLC had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.39%. STERIS PLC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS PLC will post $4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. STERIS PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

WARNING: “ProShare Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in STERIS PLC (STE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/proshare-advisors-llc-has-629000-holdings-in-steris-plc-ste.html.

STERIS PLC Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.