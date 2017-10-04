Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. BidaskClub raised Progressive Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Progressive Corporation (The) from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Progressive Corporation (NYSE PGR) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,803 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.87. Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Progressive Corporation (The) had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corporation will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive Corporation (The) news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,651.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,250 shares of Progressive Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $60,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,181 shares in the company, valued at $593,580.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $4,196,513. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Progressive Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Progressive Corporation (The) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive Corporation (The) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

