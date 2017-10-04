Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 1,313,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,029,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNX. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

The stock’s market cap is $535.45 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 149,468.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,523,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,494,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Stock Price Up 5%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/progenics-pharmaceuticals-inc-pgnx-stock-price-up-5.html.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.