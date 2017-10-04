Profund Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries Holdings were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 3,912.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,034,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,999,000 after buying an additional 19,534,765 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 659,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the first quarter valued at $8,115,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of CF Industries Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries Holdings from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on CF Industries Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $201,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) opened at 35.39 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.25 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

