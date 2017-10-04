Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 50.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,992,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,605,000 after buying an additional 87,522 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $90,166.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,556,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) opened at 100.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.56. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $107.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.86 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

