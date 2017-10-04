Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stake Raised by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,237,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,291,000 after buying an additional 587,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,306,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,916,000 after buying an additional 592,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,622,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,745,000 after buying an additional 123,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,734,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,703,000 after acquiring an additional 84,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,420,000 after acquiring an additional 240,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, EVP Karen E. Shaff sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary P. Scholten sold 13,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $904,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,772 shares of company stock worth $11,678,907. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE PFG) traded up 0.55% on Wednesday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,512 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.67. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post $5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

