Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in REX American Resources Corporation (REX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of REX American Resources Corporation worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corporation by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in REX American Resources Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in REX American Resources Corporation by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources Corporation by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources Corporation by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of REX American Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) opened at 94.91 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Corporation has a one year low of $76.10 and a one year high of $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.67). REX American Resources Corporation had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $108.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post $4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation Company Profile

Rex American Resources Corporation is a holding company. As of January 31, 2017, the Company had invested in three ethanol production entities. It operates through alternative energy segment. As of January 31, 2017, the Company’s ethanol investments include One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River).

