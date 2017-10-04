Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of AngioDynamics worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ ANGO) opened at 17.05 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.64%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,722.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,724.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $396,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

