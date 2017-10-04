PPL Corporation (PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised PPL Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPL Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other PPL Corporation news, VP Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $112,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,864. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,435,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 28,249 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 231,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 194,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE PPL) opened at 37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.49.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PPL Corporation had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.11%.

PPL Corporation Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

