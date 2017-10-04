Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (MCN) Share Price

News stories about Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9011211327346 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE MCN) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 39,167 shares of the company traded hands. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in large and mid-capitalization common stocks.

