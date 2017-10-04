Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock Price

Media stories about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corporate Office Properties Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0860410853675 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE OFC) opened at 33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The Company’s segments are Defense/IT Locations; Regional Office; operating wholesale data center, and other.

