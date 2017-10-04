Portland General Electric Company (POR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) opened at 46.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.28. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.70 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

