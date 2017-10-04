PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1947524783231 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE PNM) opened at 40.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.30.

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $362.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.40 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other news, SVP Ronald N. Darnell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,451.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick V. Apodaca sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $215,613.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,313.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

