PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe Corporation worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 64.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deluxe Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe Corporation by 41.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Deluxe Corporation in the first quarter worth $726,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Deluxe Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Deluxe Corporation (DLX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-sells-228-shares-of-deluxe-corporation-dlx.html.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deluxe Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $144,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John D. Filby sold 18,936 shares of Deluxe Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,368.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,780.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE DLX) opened at 74.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.35. Deluxe Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Deluxe Corporation had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $485.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Deluxe Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Deluxe Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.