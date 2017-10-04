PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 656.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) opened at 31.70 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.59 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

