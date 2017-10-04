Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTI) PT Set at $2.00 by Maxim Group

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has been given a $2.00 price target by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) opened at 1.47 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $143.29 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

