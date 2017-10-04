Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics, Inc. (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets. The Company develops communication products for offices and contact centers, mobile devices, cordless phones, and computers and gaming consoles. Its product categories include Enterprise, which includes corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems, and Consumer, which includes Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computer (PC) and gaming headsets, and specialty products marketed for hearing impaired individuals. It offers its products under two brands: Plantronics and Clarity. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Plantronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Plantronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $57.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of Plantronics (PLT) traded up 0.58% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,139 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $58.27.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.11 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Plantronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 475,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

