Plancorp LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 596,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,264,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) traded down 0.301% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.465. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,582 shares. The stock has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.089 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $119.00. Chevron Corporation also saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 4,703 call options.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS AG set a $105.00 target price on Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

