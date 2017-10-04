Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 222.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 19.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 155.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/pitney-bowes-inc-pbi-position-increased-by-tudor-investment-corp-et-al.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) opened at 14.02 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.90 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 15,666.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.23%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.