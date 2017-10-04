Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$104.00” Price Target for Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $104.00 price target on Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALG. BidaskClub raised Alamo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Alamo Group (ALG) opened at 109.97 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $33,557.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Geoff Davies sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $392,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $373,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 150.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 79.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

