Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) traded up 2.07% on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 667,986 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $498.46 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.77) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

