Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBI. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 11th. FIG Partners lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get First Midwest Bancorp Inc. alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ FMBI) opened at 23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.16.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $162.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/piper-jaffray-companies-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-first-midwest-bancorp-inc-fmbi.html.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Mcdonnell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $76,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $529,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.