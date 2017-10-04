Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Wayfair Inc. (W) a $89.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $89.00 target price on Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wayfair from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) opened at 72.80 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company’s market capitalization is $6.35 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 335.44% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post ($1.45) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $3,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,252.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,451 shares of company stock valued at $56,265,553. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $539,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $1,650,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

