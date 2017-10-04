Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $299,000 Position in Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 43.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) opened at 39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand Inc has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $39.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand Inc will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world.

