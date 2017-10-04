Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 201 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 8,069.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,967,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,825,000 after buying an additional 16,759,738 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,598,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,277,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,709,000 after acquiring an additional 750,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,023,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 688,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 506,890 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ ROIC) opened at 19.00 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/pinebridge-investments-l-p-acquires-201-shares-of-retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.