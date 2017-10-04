PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1467 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE PGP) traded up 0.53% on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 35,201 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (PGP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/pimco-global-stocksplus-income-fund-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-15-pgp.html.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return consisting of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in securities, such as bank loan obligations, municipal bonds and notes, corporate bonds and notes, the United States government agencies, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, the United States treasury obligations, asset-backed securities and short-term instruments, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.