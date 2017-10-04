Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (PZC)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 11,902 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

