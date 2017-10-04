Photronics (PLAB) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Photronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Photronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $437.08 million $111.14 million 46.75 Photronics Competitors $1.64 billion $379.05 million 10.93

Photronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 2.97% 1.33% 1.12% Photronics Competitors 6.59% 12.25% 7.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Photronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Photronics Competitors 111 667 1355 51 2.62

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies have a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Photronics competitors beat Photronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States. Photomasks are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs), and a range of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The Company offers reticle and photomask maintenance, including pellicle replacement, mask cleaning and re-certification, at all its sites across the world. Its products include Mature Binary, Advanced Binary Reticles, Phase Shift Masks-Embedded Attenuated Phase Shift Masks (EAPSM), Other Advanced Products and Large Area Masks.

