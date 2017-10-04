Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) traded down 1.188% on Wednesday, hitting $10.395. 9,448,169 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $67.80 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 585.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 276.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

