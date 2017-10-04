PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stake Held by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. held its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 185.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/perkinelmer-inc-pki-stake-held-by-southeast-asset-advisors-inc.html.

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded down 0.04% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.05. 244,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.72.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 13.44%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.